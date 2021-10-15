San Antonio’s September home sales steady compared to 2020, but prices up 15%

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s frenzied home sales market steadied in September.

There were 3,651 homes sold in September — the same number of homes sold in September of 2020.

The September report from the San Antonio Board of REALTORS showed that prices are up 15% over last year. But September’s median price of $296,900 and average price of $351,379 were both down by a couple of thousand dollars from August of this year.

Only 13% of the homes sold in San Antonio in September were priced under $200,000. The majority of the homes (73%) sold between $200,00 and $500,000.

Homes also stayed on the market a few days longer in September compared to the month before. Still, SABOR said it continues to be a sellers’ market.

“Home sales are still moving quickly, which is good news for sellers. Typically, homes are selling within 27 days, but there is still a lot of opportunity for buyers. September reported over 6,000 active listings and 3,808 new listings,” said Cher Miculka, SABOR’s 2021 Chairman of the Board.

The statistics for homes outside San Antonio but within Bexar County saw similar trends as San Antonio. Bexar County had a 0.4% increase in sales compared to September 2020 with 2,574 homes sold last month. The average sales price of a home in the county rose to $322,007, a 12% increase, and the median rose nearly 16% to $282,000.

Across the state of Texas, home sales were down 1.4% from September 2020 with the average price increasing by nearly 16% to $380,170 and the median price rising 16.5% to $311,000.

Data from SABOR:

Sept. 2021 Sept. 2020 Sept.2019 Total Month Sales 3,651 homes 3,651 homes 2,744 homes Average Price $351,379

(15% increase)* $310,202 $268,274 Median Price $296,900

(15% increase)* $261,200 $235,400

