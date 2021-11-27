‘If you feel you can do it better, become a volunteer!’: SA cafe pushes for kindness from unruly customers

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio cafe is pushing for kindness over negativity after having dealt with unruly customers recently.

Comfort Café, located at 2015 NE Loop 410, took to social media Saturday and shared a photo of a new sign on their door that is capturing some attention.

Please be kind! We work real hard to build up our staff! We aren’t going to tolerate nasty people in our house - we focus on the best service we can provide ♥️😇🙏🏼 Posted by Comfort Cafe San Antonio on Saturday, November 27, 2021

The restaurant is asking for kindness among their customers and said if they don’t comply, or if they think they can do the job better, there are plenty of volunteer opportunities available.

“We think our staff is pretty amazing! Please don’t kill their spirits with the use of negative or unkind words. If you feel you can do it better, become a volunteer!” the sign reads.

The cafe operates as both a restaurant and a residential recovery center, Serenity Star Recovery, for those struggling with addiction. The restaurant serves signature brunch items, sandwiches, desserts, and much more on a “pay what you can” basis.

Since the posting on social media, several customers have spoken out, commending the staff for their service and their resilience.

“Your staff is awesome! The fact that you feel the need to post that on the window as a reminder to some people, makes me mad n sad for those rude individuals. Keep being the best work staff Comfort Cafe!” one customer commented.

“The team is amazing and to know they are choosing to keep fighting to become better is reason enough to be extra kind. Love all the way,” another customer said.

Comfort Café has a second location at 111 NW 1st Street in Smithville. You can learn more here.

