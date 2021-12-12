SAPD officer injured, suspect on the run after crash on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a driver who hit a San Antonio police car and injured an officer on the North Side early Sunday, according to police.

The crash happened in the 1000 block of NW Loop 410 around 1:30 a.m.

Police say an officer was pulling over a driver for a traffic violation when a small red or maroon car came up behind the patrol car and crashed into it.

The driver sped away from the scene, heading west on NW Loop 410, officers said.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital where he suffered minor injuries, police said. The officer is a four-year veteran of the force.

Police say the driver will face charges of failure to stop and render aid if they are caught.

