San Antonio alcohol sales at bars, restaurants, venues went up in 2021, but haven’t hit pre-pandemic levels yet

SAN ANTONIO – Alcohol sales in bars and restaurants around San Antonio largely bounced back in 2021 after a pandemic-related dip during the previous year, according to data from the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

The statewide office requires venues that sell alcohol to report their sales in monthly tax reports.

In San Antonio, locations reported a total of $626,371,423 in alcohol sales throughout 2021. That is a 78% increase over 2020 when alcohol sales only amounted to $350,767,583.

Sales in 2020 diminished quickly as the onset of the coronavirus pandemic caused closures for dining rooms and bars across the country. During that time, most alcohol sales shifted to grocery and liquor stores, which is not accounted for in the data reported to the comptroller’s office.

Though alcohol sales went up in 2021, the sales came short of 2019′s tally, when San Antonio bars and restaurants reported more than $644 million in alcohol sales.

Ad

The alcohol sales statistics revealed that a few new San Antonio spots are becoming a popular place to grab a drink.

The Chicken N Pickle, a massive entertainment venue that opened in June 2020 on the city’s Northwest Side, ranked sixth in alcohol sales in the city, reporting receipts totaling $4,580,404.

Smoke BBQ and Skybar, which offers a scenic view of downtown San Antonio, ranked fourth, selling $5,432,467 in alcoholic beverages.

The top spots still belonged to San Antonio area resorts with JW Marriott San Antonio reporting more than $11 million in alcohol sales and La Cantera Resort and Spa following with $8 million in alcohol sales.

Ad

Read more: