Son charged with murder after mother found dead in Wimberley home, deputies say

WIMBERLEY, Texas – A man was arrested and charged with murder after Hays County deputies said they found his 60-year-old mother dead inside of their Wimberley home.

The incident happened early Saturday on Brookmeadow Drive in Woodcreek.

Deputies said they were initially called for “an abandoned 911 call and subsequent welfare concern.” When they went inside of the home to investigate, that’s when they found Sara Kuenzli, 60, deceased.

Jeremiah Kuenzli, Sara’s 29-year-old son, was also inside of the home when his mother was found.

As the investigation continued into Sara’s death, it led to the arrest of Jeremiah. He’s charged with murder, a first-degree felony, in connection to his mother’s death, according to the HCSO.

He’s being held in the Hays County Jail and is awaiting magistration. Sara’s official cause of death is still pending an autopsy.

The homicide investigation continues and anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact Det. David Marshall with the HCSO at 512-393-7896.

