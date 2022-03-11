12 On Your Side: SA’s new grocer, stretching your gas dollars, helping Ukraine

Six miles. That’s about how far you can drive on a dollar’s worth of gas right now — at least in my SUV.

It’s been a strange week-plus at the pump. The (relatively) good news is prices seemed to stabilize today. The bad news is they stabilized at about $4 a gallon. If you have a long commute or cart a few kids to various schools, sports, band practices, scouts, yada yada yada, you can easily drive 70, 80, 100 miles a day.

Apps like GasBuddy, Waze, AAA can help you find the lower prices around you.

If you’re watching the events in Ukraine unfold, you know it’s heartbreaking. There are ways to help by way of donations to so many non-profits. Of course, you want any donation you make to do the most good possible. So, we talked to the folks at CharityNavigator.org and the BBB (Give.org) for advice on how to give effectively. They also vet various charities and have lists on their websites.

One very creative way some folks have found to give is to book an Airbnb in Ukraine. They’re not going, of course, but the host gets paid quickly.

Finally, a not-so-new player in groceries is coming back to town. Kroger announced is it launching a home delivery service sometime later this year. The business model uses a hub in Dallas, and San Antonio is a spoke. Before long lots of little robots will be roaming their warehouse.

Have a wonderful weekend, everyone.

Marilyn

