7-year-old cornhole star competes in SA; an MLB dream job; cotton ball catapults!

Hello parents, teachers and students!

It’s Fiesta time! That means it’s time to bring out the crazy hats, enjoy fun parades and eat some chicken-on-a-stick. Fiesta officially started with Fiesta Fiesta yesterday, and continues Friday with the traditional Oyster Bake.

This year, the 11-day party with a purpose is back in full force and KSAT has plenty of coverage for Fiesta fans. KSAT is the exclusive broadcast partner of San Antonio’s Fiesta and you can watch several of the parades on TV or on KSAT’s digital platforms. To see a full list, you can click here.

In an impressive feat last weekend, the Brandeis High School orchestra brought home first-place honors from the National Orchestra Cup, marking a first for a school in San Antonio.

The Brandeis chamber and concert orchestra performed at the Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center in New York City, going up against some of the best orchestra programs in the country. The orchestras were judged by the assistant conductor for the New York Philharmonic.

Brandeis High School orchestra. (Brandeis High School.)

In addition to the grand prize, two students from Brandeis won awards for Best Soloist: Vincent Garcia-Hettinger on cello and Ray Zhang on viola. Well done everyone, congratulations! To read more about their accomplishment, you can click here.

Parents! Beep, beep: The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is rolling into San Antonio this weekend.

The popular tour is pulling up to the Shops at La Cantera from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday near the entrance of Barnes and Noble.

Since 2014, the truck has toured different U.S. cities to give fans a chance to buy exclusive and limited-edition Hello Kitty-themed treats and merchandise.

(Hello Kitty Cafe Truck)

In its newest arrival, customers can pick from items like a new tote, lunchbox and canvas tote, according to a recent news release. Moms and dads, get your wallets ready!

And new this week we’re highlighting 7-year-old cornhole player Trevor Caballer, who is coming to San Antonio to take part in the Kids Throw Too cornhole tournament.

Trevor’s dad Justin is from the Alamo City and his goal, along with growing Kids Throw Too, is to grow the sport of cornhole among America’s youth.

Trevor started playing cornhole when he was five, and he’s now one of the top players in the U.S.

The cornhole competition takes place on both Friday and Saturday this weekend in Seguin. Good luck Trevor!

Do you know of a student, classroom or school that is doing amazing work and deserves to be featured in KSAT Kids? Nominate someone by emailing ksatkids@ksat.com.

Play ball! Major League Baseball is officially back, despite a previous work stoppage that had threatened to stop the season.

And while the game may have changed (just a tad) and several players may have changed teams, families and fans alike will soon be able to sit in the stands and enjoy a hot dog and what is known as America’s pastime. Opening Day is set for Thursday, April 7.

In this week’s KSAT Kids edition of “Kids Wanna Know,” elementary students interviewed Greg Elliott, Director of Field Operations with the San Francisco Giants.

Elliott has been working with the Giants since 2008 and has made a career of taking care of ball fields. He talks about how he found the Giants’ job, why he likes it so much and what his typical day looks like. That sounds like a decent way to get paid!

Meteorologist Kaiti Blake and her trusty sidekick David Sears went to Aue Elementary in Northside ISD recently for another live science experiment.

Kaiti and David - along with a class full of third graders - made and shot cotton ball catapults. How fun is that! And yes, the catapults are teacher and family-approved, ha. 🤣 The activity is courtesy of craftcornerdiy.com.

If you’re a teacher or administrator and would like Kaiti to visit your school, email Kaiti at: kblake@ksat.com.

Parents and guardians: upload a video of your child performing the activity by clicking here. Send it in and you might see it on GMSA @ 9 a.m.!

And lastly, do you know someone or have a favorite teacher or educator who goes above and beyond in the classroom?

As a husband of a teacher, I know educators deserve more recognition.

To that end, KSAT 12 has launched the Educator of the Month Contest for our K-12 educators within the KSAT 12 viewing area. From November 2021 to May 2022, KSAT 12 management and Firstmark Credit Union will determine which educators will receive the lucky title of Educator of the Month based on your nominations!

One educator will be selected each month throughout the contest and will receive a $500 Visa gift card presented by Firstmark Credit Union and receive a trophy that says “Educator of the Month” with the educator’s name. To nominate an educator, click here.

Have a great weekend everyone!

Ben Spicer

