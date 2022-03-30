Brooks Academy focused on future of San Antonio, hosts area STEM night

In an effort to get more families and students interested in the STEM field, Brooks Academy of Science and Engineering is hosting a special event.

SAN ANTONIO – Every year, more and more technology jobs are coming to the Alamo City.

The Greater SATX Regional Economic Partnership shows that more than 1,000 tech companies presently call the San Antonio area home, and their average salary is $95,000.

“In engineering class we’re learning two types of power -- kinematics and hydraulics,” Malachi Salas, a student at Brooke Aceademy said.

Salas, a senior, is like many students across the country who strive to enter a STEM related career.

“I think I see there is a great awareness to our STEM education and its impact on our students future, both career-wise and education-wise. And I think in San Antonio, we are on the right trajectory,” Ghada Homoud, a STEM instructional coach and high school engineering teacher said.

San Antonio has recently brought in a lot of new companies and new businesses, especially to places like Port San Antonio and Geekdom. So what’s the future of San Antonio like in terms of STEM?

“It’s going to add 1.5 million opportunities and careers in the next decade, between 2020 and 2029,” Homoud said.

Brooks Academy of Science and Engineering on Thursday night is hosting STEM night to show community families and students what the STEM path consists of. The event is in the BASE gym, located at 3803 Global Way and will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“There’ll be lots of STEM activities. Solar cars, virtual reality star bracelets, food, and music,” Homoud said.

The idea is to help prepare future generations for future careers.

“Also, it’s not only career-wise and educational-wise, it’s also, personality-wise. It is going to shape our students personality,” Homoud said.

As for Malachi – he was accepted into Embry Riddle’s Aerospace Engineering program, so the sky is the limit for him.

You can read more about the rise of the tech industry by clicking here. You can learn more about Brooks Academy by clicking here.