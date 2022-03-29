Hello Kitty Cafe Truck rolling into San Antonio’s Shops at La Cantera this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Beep, beep: The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is rolling into San Antonio this weekend.
The popular tour is pulling up to the Shops at La Cantera from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday near the entrance of Barnes and Noble.
Since 2014, the truck has toured different U.S. cities to give fans a chance to buy exclusive and limited-edition Hello Kitty-themed treats and merchandise.
In its newest arrival, customers can pick from items like a new tote, lunchbox and canvas tote, according to a news release.
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts only credit/debit card payments, so no cash will be allowed.
Read also: