Hello Kitty Cafe Truck rolling into San Antonio’s Shops at La Cantera this weekend

Fans can purchase limited edition baked goods and collectibles

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck. (Hello Kitty Cafe Truck)

SAN ANTONIO – Beep, beep: The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is rolling into San Antonio this weekend.

The popular tour is pulling up to the Shops at La Cantera from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday near the entrance of Barnes and Noble.

Since 2014, the truck has toured different U.S. cities to give fans a chance to buy exclusive and limited-edition Hello Kitty-themed treats and merchandise.

In its newest arrival, customers can pick from items like a new tote, lunchbox and canvas tote, according to a news release.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts only credit/debit card payments, so no cash will be allowed.

Goodies from the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck. (Hello Kitty Cafe Truck)
