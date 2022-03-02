Kaiti’s Science Lab makes cotton ball catapults at Aue Elementary

SAN ANTONIO – After doing science experiments in the KSAT News studio for over a year, Kaiti’s Science Lab is now on the road! Meteorologist Kaiti Blake and David Sears went to Aue Elementary in Northside ISD on Wednesday for another live science experiment.
Kaiti and David - along with a class full of third graders - made cotton ball catapults on Wednesday morning. To view the video, click on the player above. To view a preview of the lesson, click on the video below.
If you’re a teacher or administrator and would like Kaiti & David to visit your school, email Kaiti at: kblake@ksat.com.
Cotton Ball Catapults
Here’s what you’ll need:
- 7 craft sticks
- 3 rubber bands
- 1 water bottle cap, soda cap or milk cap
- glue
- cotton balls or pom poms
This activity is courtesy of craftcornerdiy.com.