69º

LIVE

Features

Kaiti’s Science Lab makes cotton ball catapults at Aue Elementary

KSAT12′s Kaiti Blake, David Sears take science lesson on the road!

Kaiti Blake, Meteorologist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: ksatkids, science, learning, education, Kaiti's Science Lab
Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

SAN ANTONIO – After doing science experiments in the KSAT News studio for over a year, Kaiti’s Science Lab is now on the road! Meteorologist Kaiti Blake and David Sears went to Aue Elementary in Northside ISD on Wednesday for another live science experiment.

Kaiti and David - along with a class full of third graders - made cotton ball catapults on Wednesday morning. To view the video, click on the player above. To view a preview of the lesson, click on the video below.

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

If you’re a teacher or administrator and would like Kaiti & David to visit your school, email Kaiti at: kblake@ksat.com.

Parents and guardians: upload a video of your child performing the activity by clicking here. Send it in and you might see it on GMSA @ 9 a.m.!

Cotton Ball Catapults

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • 7 craft sticks
  • 3 rubber bands
  • 1 water bottle cap, soda cap or milk cap
  • glue
  • cotton balls or pom poms

This activity is courtesy of craftcornerdiy.com.

Related Content:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Kaiti Blake is a child weather-geek-turned-meteorologist. 

email

facebook

twitter

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email