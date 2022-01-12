Kaiti’s Science Lab: Weather and erosion lesson at Veramendi Elementary

Meteorologist Kaiti Blake and David Sears visited New Braunfels’ Vermamendi Elementary on Wednesday for another live science experiment.

SAN ANTONIO – After doing science experiments in the KSAT News studio for over a year, it’s time to take Kaiti’s Science Lab on the road! Meteorologist Kaiti Blake and David Sears visited New Braunfels’ Vermamendi Elementary on Wednesday for another live science experiment.

Kaiti and David - along with a class full of fifth graders - created model river beds on Wednesday and tested how some of the material in the river bed went down a hill. To view the experiment part of the video, click on the player above. To view a preview of the lesson, click on the video below.

The activity is courtesy of generationgenius.com.

If you’re a teacher or administrator and would like Kaiti & David to visit your school, email Kaiti at: kblake@ksat.com.

Parents and guardians: upload a video of your child performing the activity by clicking here. Send it in and you might see it on GMSA @ 9 a.m.!

Erupting volcanos

Here’s what you’ll need:

bag of sand

pen or pencil

cup of small rocks

large bottle of water

baking tray (or similar sized container)

