🚀 Kaiti’s Science Lab shoots film canister rockets at Thornton Elementary

SAN ANTONIO – After doing science experiments in the KSAT News studio for over a year, Kaiti’s Science Lab is now on the road! Meteorologist Kaiti Blake and David Sears went to Thornton Elementary School in Northside ISD on Wednesday for another live science experiment.

Kaiti and David - along with a class full of fifth graders - shot the canister rockets on Wednesday morning. To view the video, click on the player above. To view a preview of the lesson, click on the video below.

Build a working film canister rocket

Here’s what you’ll need:

Empty film canisters or small pill bottles

Water

Alka-Seltzer

IMPORTANT NOTE: Parental supervision and goggles are extra important for this one, since the canisters are going to shoot up like a rocket!

Procedure/Instructions (from ScienceBob.com)

Put on those safety goggles and head outside – no really, when this works, that film canister really flies! If you want to try the indoor version, do not turn the canister upside down in step 5.

Break the antacid tablet in half.

Remove the lid from the film canister and put a teaspoon (5 ml) of water into the canister. Do the next 2 steps quickly

Drop the tablet half into the canister and snap the cap onto the canister (make sure that it snaps on tightly.)

Quickly put the canister on the ground CAP SIDE DOWN and STEP BACK at least 2 meters.

About 10 seconds later, you will hear a POP! and the film canister will launch into the air!

CAUTION: If it does not launch, wait at least 30 second before examining the canister. Usually the cap is not on tight enough and the build up of gas leaked out.

