Kaiti’s Science Lab erupts volcanoes at Veramendi Elementary

Meteorologist Kaiti Blake and David Sears visited New Braunfels’ Vermamendi Elementary on Wednesday for another live science experiment.

SAN ANTONIO – After doing science experiments in the KSAT News studio for over a year, it’s time to take Kaiti’s Science Lab on the road! Meteorologist Kaiti Blake and David Sears returned to New Braunfels’ Vermamendi Elementary on Wednesday for another live science experiment.

Kaiti and David - along with a class full of third graders - erupted the model volcanoes Wednesday morning. To view the video, click on the player above. To view a preview of the lesson, click on the video below.

Meteorologist Kaiti Blake and David Sears visited New Braunfels’ Vermamendi Elementary on Wednesday for another live science experiment.

If you’re a teacher or administrator and would like Kaiti & David to visit your school, email Kaiti at: kblake@ksat.com.

Parents and guardians: upload a video of your child performing the activity by clicking here. Send it in and you might see it on GMSA @ 9 a.m.!

Ad

Erupting volcanos

Here’s what you’ll need:

plastic bottles (12 oz.)

baking soda

white vinegar

food coloring

funnels

sand or clay to make volcanos

This activity is courtesy of Sciencebob.com.

Related Content: