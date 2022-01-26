Kaiti’s Science Lab erupts volcanoes at Veramendi Elementary

SAN ANTONIO – After doing science experiments in the KSAT News studio for over a year, it’s time to take Kaiti’s Science Lab on the road! Meteorologist Kaiti Blake and David Sears returned to New Braunfels’ Vermamendi Elementary on Wednesday for another live science experiment.
Kaiti and David - along with a class full of third graders - erupted the model volcanoes Wednesday morning. To view the video, click on the player above. To view a preview of the lesson, click on the video below.
If you’re a teacher or administrator and would like Kaiti & David to visit your school, email Kaiti at: kblake@ksat.com.
Parents and guardians: upload a video of your child performing the activity by clicking here. Send it in and you might see it on GMSA @ 9 a.m.!
Erupting volcanos
Here’s what you’ll need:
- plastic bottles (12 oz.)
- baking soda
- white vinegar
- food coloring
- funnels
- sand or clay to make volcanos
This activity is courtesy of Sciencebob.com.