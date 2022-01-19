Kaiti’s Science Lab visits King Elementary: Make a cloud form in a jar

Meteorologist Kaiti Blake and David Sears visited King Elementary on Wednesday for another live science experiment.

SAN ANTONIO – After doing science experiments in the KSAT News studio for over a year, it’s time to take Kaiti’s Science Lab on the road! Meteorologist Kaiti Blake and David Sears visited King Elementary on Wednesday for another live science experiment.

Kaiti and David -- along with a class full of fifth graders -- tried a super fun and simple experiment that showed the physical changes and reactions that happen when clouds form within the atmosphere.

To view the experiment part of the video, click on the player above. To view a preview of the lesson, click on the video below.

The activity is courtesy of Cool Science Experiments Headquarters.

If you’re a teacher or administrator and would like Kaiti & David to visit your school, email Kaiti at: kblake@ksat.com.

Parents and guardians: upload a video of your child performing the activity by clicking here. Send it in and you might see it on GMSA @ 9 a.m.!

Make a Cloud Form in a Jar Science Experiment

Here’s what you’ll need:

Glass Jar with a Lid (we used a pint mason jar)

1 cup Hot Boiling Water

Blue Food Coloring (optional)

Aerosol Hairspray

3-5 cubes of Ice

