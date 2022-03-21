WATCH: Brandeis High School orchestra snags 1st place in national competition with impressive piece

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals supporting our local community. KSAT receives a commission from the merchant.

The Brandeis High School orchestra brought home first-place honors from the National Orchestra Cup over the weekend, marking a first for a school in San Antonio.

The Brandeis chamber and concert orchestra performed at the Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center in New York City, going up against some of the best orchestra programs in the country.

The orchestras were judged by the assistant conductor for the New York Philharmonic.

In addition to the grand prize, two students from Brandeis won awards for Best Soloist: Vincent Garcia-Hettinger on cello and Ray Zhang on viola.

“On behalf of the Brandeis orchestra, we would like to thank and congratulate the parents, chaperones, administrator, sponsors and, of course, the hard-working students of the 2022 National Orchestra Cup Grand Champions,” said Olga de Leon, assistant orchestra director.

Brandeis Chamber and Concert Orchestras performed and competed in New York City at the National Orchestra Cup at Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center on March 19, 2022 and were named Grand Champions. (Head Director, Kevin Garcia Hettinger & Assistant Director, Olga De Leon)

Watch their performance below:

Watch the award ceremony: