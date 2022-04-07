1 dead after vehicle rolls off Loop 410 onto train tracks below on South Side, police say

One person has died after the vehicle they were traveling in rolled off Loop 410 and fell onto some train tracks below the highway, according to San Antonio police.

The accident happened before 5:30 a.m. Thursday at Southeast Loop 410 at South Presa Street on the city’s South Side.

Details about the crash are limited at this time, but police said the vehicle, possibly a pickup truck, rolled off the elevated highway and fell on its roof.

The name and age of the person who died were not released by SAPD. It is unclear if anyone else was injured.

As of 7 a.m., the southbound Loop 410 frontage road will be closed but the main lanes will remain open, according to Transguide.

