1 dead after vehicle rolls off Loop 410 onto train tracks below on South Side, police say

Crash happened at Loop 410 and South Presa

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – One person has died after the vehicle they were traveling in rolled off Loop 410 and fell onto some train tracks below the highway, according to San Antonio police.

The accident happened before 5:30 a.m. Thursday at Southeast Loop 410 at South Presa Street on the city’s South Side.

Details about the crash are limited at this time, but police said the vehicle, possibly a pickup truck, rolled off the elevated highway and fell on its roof.

The name and age of the person who died were not released by SAPD. It is unclear if anyone else was injured.

As of 7 a.m., the southbound Loop 410 frontage road will be closed but the main lanes will remain open, according to Transguide.

KSAT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

