75º

LIVE

Local News

Man fatally struck by pickup truck while crossing Northwest Side street, SAPD says

No charges have been filed in the crash

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

Tags: Northwest Side, Crash, SAPD, Police
A man is dead after San Antonio police said he was struck by a pickup truck while in a crosswalk on the Northwest Side. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after San Antonio police said he was struck by a pickup truck while in a crosswalk on the Northwest Side.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday on De Zavala Road.

Police said the man, 64, was walking south on De Zavala in a crosswalk when a pickup truck that was turning left, struck him.

It’s unclear if the pedestrian or the driver had the right-of-way and the man died at the scene, officials said. The driver is not facing any charges at this time.

No drugs or alcohol were found in the truck at the time of the crash, according to SAPD. The investigation continues.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

Before starting at KSAT in August 2011, Ken was a news photographer at KENS. Before that he was a news photographer at KVDA TV in San Antonio. Ken graduated from San Antonio College with an associate's degree in Radio, TV and Film. Ken has won a Sun Coast Emmy and four Lone Star Emmys. Ken has been in the TV industry since 1994.

email