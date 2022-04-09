Man fatally struck by pickup truck while crossing Northwest Side street, SAPD says

A man is dead after San Antonio police said he was struck by a pickup truck while in a crosswalk on the Northwest Side.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday on De Zavala Road.

Police said the man, 64, was walking south on De Zavala in a crosswalk when a pickup truck that was turning left, struck him.

It’s unclear if the pedestrian or the driver had the right-of-way and the man died at the scene, officials said. The driver is not facing any charges at this time.

No drugs or alcohol were found in the truck at the time of the crash, according to SAPD. The investigation continues.

