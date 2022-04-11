‘Green fuzzy build up’ forces re-inspection at SW Side taco place

Rocky's Taco House, located in the 1300 block of Cupples Road, received a score of 79

SAN ANTONIO – A taco place on the Southwest Side was ordered to go through a re-inspection last month after a “green fuzzy build up” on a towel had transferred to a restaurant cutting board.

The establishment received an additional write up for not having a sufficient cooling technique for food items, city health records show.

The establishment received an additional write up for not having a sufficient cooling technique for food items, city health records show.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Other scores this week:

Burger King, 10903 Potranco Rd., 100

Lemongrass Thai Restaurant, 16666 U.S. 281 North, 100

Luciano Pizzeria, 7400 San Pedro Ave., 98

Marble Slab Ice Creamery, 10670 Culebra Rd., 98

Smoothie King, 10222 Huebner Rd., 98

Grady’s BBQ, 7400 Bandera Rd., 96

Wild Wing Station, 1533 Austin Hwy., 95

Tacos El Rey, 1821 Castroville Rd., 94

Palenque Grill, 15900 La Cantera Pkwy., 93

Los Laureles Cafe, 1918 West Ave., 92

Salsas Mexican Restaurant, 5929 Rittiman Rd., 92

Trinity Food Mart, 202 S. Trinity St., 92

Augie’s Barbed Wire Smokehouse, 909 Broadway, 91

Cross Eyed Seagull, 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy., 91

Goliad Express, 2030 Goliad Rd., 87

Chavez Fruteria y Dulceria, 3507 Blanco Rd., 86

El Molino Restaurant, 1703 IH 35 North, 85

Jim’s Coffee Shop, 8211 Marbach Rd., 85

La Michoacana Meat Market, 2107 Goliad Rd., 85

Taqueria San Juan, 11015 Poteet Jourdanton Fwy., 81

Freddy’s Frozen Custard, 5415 W. FM 1604 North, 80

Rocky’s Taco House, 1302 Cupples Rd., 79

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

