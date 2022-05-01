90º

US Coast Guard, other agencies search for missing teen fisherman in Galveston County

The teen was wade fishing near the San Louis Pass Bridge when he disappeared

Cody King, Digital Journalist

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing fisherman in Galveston County. (U.S. Coast Guard Heartland)

FREEPORT, Texas – The U.S. Coast Guard is working with multiple law enforcement agencies to locate a teenage fisherman who disappeared in Galveston County.

The 17-year-old fisherman, whose name has not yet been released, was wade fishing near the San Louis Pass Bridge when he disappeared around 8:37 p.m. Saturday, according to officials.

He’s described as being five foot, eight inches tall who was last seen wearing blue shorts and no shirt.

An “urgent marine information broadcast” was sent out at the time of the fisherman’s disappearance and Coast Guard air and boat crews were launched to aid in the search.

Multiple agencies are still working the search Sunday, which includes the following:

  • Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston Command Center
  • Coast Guard Station Freeport
  • Coast Guard Air Station Houston
  • Gulf Coast Rescue Squad
  • Jamaica Beach Police Department
  • Galveston Police Department
  • Brazoria County Sheriff’s Department

Anyone with more information on the missing fisherman is urged to contact Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4851.

