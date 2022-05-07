2 injured, driver on the run after overnight crash on Southeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An overnight crash sent two people to an area hospital and San Antonio police are still looking for the driver responsible.

The crash happened around 12:44 a.m. Saturday on Steves Avenue and New Braunfels Avenue.

Police said a green 2016 Kia Soul was heading northbound on S. New Braunfels when a white van traveling eastbound ran a red light at the intersection.

The van struck the Kia’s rear left bumper and the impact sent the Kia into a pole, according to SAPD.

The driver, a 41-year-old woman, and passenger, a 15-year-old boy, in the Kia had minor injuries and were taken by EMS to an area hospital.

Authorities said at last check, both were in stable condition. The driver of the van fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police said the driver of the van, when located, will be charged with two counts of failure to stop and render aid - moving.

