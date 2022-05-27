Some H-E-B stores display tributes to Uvalde school shooting victims

Employees at some H-E-B stores have set up displays and tributes to honor the 19 students and 2 teachers killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B shoppers at some San Antonio-area stores may notice tributes to the 19 students and 2 teachers killed in Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Some employees — or partners, as H-E-B refers to them — have created the displays as a show of support and a place for other partners and shoppers to mourn.

H-E-B officials didn’t want to draw attention to themselves, but did share several pictures at KSAT’s request.

Employees at some H-E-B stores have set up displays and tributes to honor the 19 students and 2 teachers killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. (H-E-B)

H-E-B has announced the company will donate $500,000 to help aid the victims of the Uvalde elementary school massacre.

In addition, the grocer is collecting donations for Uvalde victims through its Spirit of Giving Fund at all H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop, and Mi Tienda stores.

Donations can also be made at heb.com/donate.

Employees at some H-E-B stores have set up displays and tributes to honor the 19 students and 2 teachers killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. (H-E-B)

Also on KSAT: