Overnight gunfire critically wounds woman, shatters car windows

Police roped off the area where a 30-year-old woman was shot and critically wounded.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for the person who fired gunshots in a Southwest Side neighborhood early Monday morning, striking and critically wounding a woman and shattering the windows of at least one car.

A preliminary police report says the victim was among a group of people standing outside a home in the 3200 block of Golden Avenue.

Police say two people in a white Nissan sedan drove up just before 3 a.m., and one of them began shooting.

The woman was hit in the forehead and shoulder. Police said she was in critical condition as she left for the hospital in an ambulance.

At the scene, one officer said the victim was 29 years old. However, a later report had her listed as 30.

Glass from a car window, shattered by the gunfire, sits in a pile in the middle of the street. (KSAT 12 News)

Bullets also hit at least one car parked on that street.

They shattered the driver’s side window of that vehicle. A pickup nearby also appeared to have a large bullet hole in it.

The people who police believe fired the shots drove off and they did not find them right away.

Investigators spent about two hours collecting evidence, including shell casings which they found in the street.

They also talked to neighbors, looking for possible witnesses and surveillance video.