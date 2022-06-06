Woman shot twice in drive-by outside Southwest Side home, police say

A woman was shot on Monday, June 6, 2022, in the 3200 block of Golden Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was shot twice outside a Southwest Side home on Monday morning.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. in the 3200 block of Golden Avenue, not far from Palo Alto Road and Southwest Military Drive.

Police said the woman, 29, was standing on the sidewalk outside the home when a white Nissan sedan drove by.

Someone in the Nissan opened fire at the woman, hitting her in the shoulder and forehead.

Police said the vehicle then sped off.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Read also: