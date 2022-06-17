NE Side strip club where officers fought with suspect has been recent trouble spot

Paramedics checked out the suspect at the scene after officers used a Taser weapon on him.

SAN ANTONIO – A Northeast Side strip club where a wanted man fought with San Antonio police officers early Friday morning has been the site of numerous calls to 911.

According to San Antonio Police Department records, officers have been called to Diamonds Showclub, located near Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel Road, more than two dozen times since January.

Eleven of those calls, not counting the most recent calls, were for disturbances or assaults, records show.

In the latest incident, two officers suffered minor injuries.

Police say they were attempting to arrest a man who had an outstanding warrant and had just violated a protective order, but he put up a fight.

With the use of a Taser weapon and help from security officers, police finally took the man into custody.

During the scuffle, the officers had put out a call for backup, which caused numerous patrol cars to flood into the area.

The driver of the white pickup also was arrested for DWI after he rear-ended a parked patrol car. (KSAT 12 News)

Police say a suspected drunk driver rear-ended one of their patrol cars that was parked along the nearby access road.

That driver also was arrested.

According to a sergeant at the scene, this was the second time this week that officers have been called for trouble at Diamonds Showclub.

He said early Thursday morning, police arrested a woman who had punched and used pepper spray on a security officer inside the strip club.