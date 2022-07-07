University Health opening appointments for children under 5 years old to get COVID vaccine

SAN ANTONIO – Parents will soon be able to schedule their children to get a free COVID-19 vaccine from University Health as COVID-19 positivity rates swell in San Antonio.

Starting Friday, July 8, parents can schedule an appointment at WeCanDoItSA.com for children ages 6 months to 5 years to get a COVID vaccine.

Registration will open every Friday for appointments the following week.

All available appointments for the vaccine will be between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at University Health’s Robert B. Green campus in downtown San Antonio. The campus is located at 903 W. Martin Street.

Only Pfizer vaccines will be offered for the University Health appointments.

The Pfizer vaccine for young children is a three-dose series and the second dose is given three weeks after the first. The third dose is given eight weeks after the second dose.

Ad

Follow-up doses will be scheduled at each visit.

An adult family member or guardian must accompany the child to provide written consent for the no-cost vaccination.

The CDC approved COVID vaccines in children ages six months and up in June.

Related: