California canines recognized for healing efforts in Uvalde in wake of shooting

UVALDE – After the mass shooting in Uvalde, two emotional support dogs traveled across the country to provide support to the grieving community. Now, they’re being recognized for their efforts.

On Friday, the Garden Grove Police Department’s K9 Support Program was honored for their Paws4Students teams efforts in Uvalde.

Nearly two months have passed since the Robb Elementary massacre that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers on May 24. Since that tragic day, many organizations and agencies are still assisting the Uvalde community as they heal.

Some of these agencies are from the San Antonio area, who are also providing emotional and mental support at no cost.

GGPD shared photos of the two canines, Nellie and Misha, on social media.

“We’re grateful SRO Julienne/#K9Misha and SRO Link/#K9Nellie are able to, not only provide social-emotional support to our community, but also to those outside of #GardenGrove,” said Garden Grove PD.

Garden Grove PD K-9 program recognized for their efforts in Uvalde. (Garden Grove PD)

The canine program is a John Reynolds Youth Support Canine Foundation nonprofit organization, created to help provide assistance and funding for support canine programs that work to help youths within a community.

You can keep up with the pups’ adventures on their Facebook page here.

