San Antonio man to participate in Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer Ride

Chris Cowley plans to participate in a cross-country bike ride that helps raise money for cancer research in honor of his father.

SAN ANTONIO – The Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer Ride is an annual cross country bike ride that helps raise money for cancer research.

This year, the goal is to raise more than $1 million.

Chris Cowley, of San Antonio, is participating this year in honor of his father.

”Personally, my father is battling cancer right now. He has bladder cancer. And, so I see what he’s going through on a day-to-day basis. And it’s been a struggle. You know, it’s tough. I mean, I think anyone who goes through this knows that it’s a difficult situation,” Cowley said.

Cowley is gearing up with more than 126 of his coworkers at Bristol Myers Squibb to help raise money for a great cause.

”So, seeing the toll that it takes, our goal is that at some point, people don’t get that bad news of ‘you’ve got cancer’. And that’s what we’re riding for, is that to raise money for that research,” he said.

Cowley has a message for our community.

”Everybody that we know has been touched in some way by cancer, whether it’s a relative, a friend, a colleague. We all know somebody who’s had to deal with that. The advancements that are made for cancer treatment come through donations like this,” he said.

On Sept. 7, the Bristol Myers Squibb team will set out to ride nearly 3,000 miles/route from Cannon Beach, Oregon to Long Branch, New Jersey.

Since 2014, more than 760 Bristol Myers Squibb employees have raised more than $9.83 million for cancer research through the Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer ride.

”One of the best things about the V Foundation is 100% of your donation goes to cancer research. The way that they’re set up, none of it goes towards ad man or paying celebrities or any of the other things that you might think that money might go towards. 100%. If you donate $100, your $100 will go directly towards cancer research,” Cowley said.

As for Chris and his family – they are hoping for the best.

”The treatment that he’s had to go through for this one has been difficult, but it’s I think it’s making him stronger. I think it’s making him appreciate the time that he has a little bit more,” Cowley said.

If you are interested in donating, click here.

