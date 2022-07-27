Watch: San Antonio mayor, council members propose resolution on abortion rights

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, several City Council members and other community leaders announced a Special Meeting of the council to consider a resolution in support of reproductive health care rights.
The resolution was announced during a press conference at 9 a.m. on Wednesday from the front steps of City Hall.
The proposed resolution states, “People have a basic human right to medical services and treatment, including abortion.”
According to a press release from District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo, she drafted the resolution after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in support of San Antonians who may need an abortion.
Nirenberg called a Special Meeting of the council on Aug. 2 to review and vote on the resolution.
The following people were among those in attendance at Tuesday’s press conference:
- Ron Nirenberg, Mayor
- Teri Castillo, District 5 Councilwoman
- Melissa Cabello Havrda, District 6 Councilwoman
- Phyllis Viagran, District 3 Councilwoman
- Members of the San Antonio City Council
- Reproductive Rights Organizations
- Faith-Based Organization Leaders
Watch the full press conference: