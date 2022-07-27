85º

Watch: San Antonio mayor, council members propose resolution on abortion rights

Mayor Ron Nirenberg called a Special Meeting of the San Antonio City Council for Aug. 2

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, several City Council members and other community leaders announced a Special Meeting of the council to consider a resolution in support of reproductive health care rights.

The resolution was announced during a press conference at 9 a.m. on Wednesday from the front steps of City Hall.

The proposed resolution states, “People have a basic human right to medical services and treatment, including abortion.”

According to a press release from District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo, she drafted the resolution after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in support of San Antonians who may need an abortion.

Nirenberg called a Special Meeting of the council on Aug. 2 to review and vote on the resolution.

The following people were among those in attendance at Tuesday’s press conference:

  • Ron Nirenberg, Mayor
  • Teri Castillo, District 5 Councilwoman
  • Melissa Cabello Havrda, District 6 Councilwoman
  • Phyllis Viagran, District 3 Councilwoman
  • Members of the San Antonio City Council
  • Reproductive Rights Organizations
  • Faith-Based Organization Leaders

Watch the full press conference:

