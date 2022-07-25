88º

30 days since Roe v. Wade overturned: What SA groups with opposing views are doing

A rally and march was held downtown Sunday morning

Tiffany Huertas, Video Journalist

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

As the battle over abortion rights continues across the country following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, abortion rights activists in San Antonio hosted a rally and march Sunday morning.

San Antonio resident Daleen Garcia organized the event downtown alongside Mujeres Marcharan.

“I think it’s important to have safe and accessible abortion access,” Garcia said.

About 30 people participated in the event.

“My goal today is to get everyone informed about the Grace Act and different trigger laws,” Garcia said.

The Guarding the Right to Abortion Care for Everyone (GRACE) Act bans cities from using funds to investigate reports of abortion. It also directs the police to make abortion-related investigations their lowest priority.

Trigger laws across the country were passed by legislatures to go into effect if or when the Supreme Court or the federal government changes a law.

In Texas, the high court’s decision triggered a law banning nearly all abortions in the state within 30 days.

“I think it’s important to keep spreading the message and getting people educated,” Garcia said.

Meanwhile, other organizations are still celebrating the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

A spokesperson for the Texas Alliance for Life, a pro-life organization, released this statement:

“We celebrate the long-anticipated overturning of Roe v. Wade and the greater number of lives now being saved in states across our nation and in the great state of Texas.

We applaud the measures our pro-life Governor, Lt Governor, Speaker, and legislators have taken to take care of both women and their unborn children, including increased funding for the state’s highly successful Alternatives to Abortion program, the provision of the Healthy Texas Women Program to provide for the healthcare needs of women, and the increase of Medicaid coverage for up to six months after birth for moms and 12 months for their babies.

We also applaud the Legislature for passing and Governor Abbott for signing HB 1280, the Human Life Protection Act, to completely protect unborn babies from abortion beginning at conception. That law will go into effect 30 days after the Supreme Court issues its judgment in the Dobbs case, expected any day.

We will continue to work to protect innocent human life, get pro-life candidates elected, educate women about the vast resources available to them, and partner with pro-life organizations to advance a culture of life across Texas.”

