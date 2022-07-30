Suspect wanted after holding multiple employees at gunpoint, demanding cash

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking the public for assistance in searching for a man wanted in an aggravated robbery.

On July 20, a man entered a Lowes, located at 1470 Austin Highway, and hid inside a bathroom till closing time.

According to a press release, the suspect exited the restroom at closing and pointed a firearm at several employees.

The man hit multiple employees and demanded cash from the safe. Employees’ ages ranged from 45 to 70 years old.

Upon receiving the cash, the man had employees open the doors for him as he fled the location.

The man was last seen driving away in a small four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, who is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.