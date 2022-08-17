VIA to modify existing services in August

SAN ANTONIO – VIA has been updating its services and will continue to do so through the month of August.

According to a news release, a new VIA Link zone and an Express bus service to San Antonio International Airport will be implemented as part of the scheduled service changes.

A VIA Link zone opened Monday on the South Side. The app-based service, VIA Link South, will replace existing services in the area. The update offers additional service hours and improved user convenience, according to a release.

VIA will adjust the 7 US 281 Stone Oak and Brooks Express Route 7 to provide rides from Stone Oak Park and Ride to the San Antonio Airport. These changes are to prepare for the implementation of VIA’s Advanced Rapid Service project, according to a release.

28 Porter Frequent The Southcross Boulevard branch of Route 28 will realign to use Paula Drive instead of Sinclair, according to a release.

The routes of 93 IH 10 Crossroads/UTSA Express, 97 West Avenue, 501 UTSA/Leon Valley, and 603 Medical Center/UTSA will be adjusted to bypass the University of Texas at San Antonio Park and Ride due to Construction. Transfers between routes 93, 501,603, and VIA Link will be available at UTSA. Transfers of routes 93 and 97 will be available at The Rim, according to a release.

To cut down wait times, there will be an extension of Route 524 from Texas Vista Medical Center to Palo Alto College in place of the VIA Link South service. The route extension will remain in use until October, according to a release.

The weekday frequency of Route 651 ( 651 Deco District/Castle Hills) will increase to every 90 minutes between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. to improve reliability.

At Route 672, Texas A&M University-San Antonio, the Madla Transit Center will be replaced with a new VIA Link South service. Route 672 will remain in service until October, according to a release.

