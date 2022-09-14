San Antonio-area Davila’s BBQ to appear on new Hulu show

Adrian Davila, a third-generation BBQ chef and restauranteur of Davila’s BBQ in Seguin, will showcase his skills on a new food competition show on Hulu, ‘Best in Dough,’ according to a news release.

Davila’s grandfather founded Davila’s BBQ in 1959. Davila continues carrying out his family’s BBQ legacy by infusing family recipes with his unique Tex-Mex flavors.

Adrian Davila is keeping the family BBQ business thriving. (Davila's BBQ)

On ‘Best in Dough,’ Davila will showcase the pizza-slinging skills he has honed over the years in hopes of winning a cash prize.

‘Best in Dough’ premieres on Hulu on September 19.

To celebrate being a part of the show, Davila is hosting a pizza watch party at Davila’s BBQ on September 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. At the watch party, guests can enjoy the specialty pizza judges are served on the show while supporting a local restaurateur.

Visitors can buy a slice of pizza and a drink for $6, and the restaurant will also serve its normal barbecue menu.

In addition to the watch party, Davila plans on revealing his latest conceptualization, Davila’s on Wheels. His new food truck will open soon, according to a news release.

