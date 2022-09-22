Pepsi to give away 2,000 limited-edition S’mores Collection packs in social media sweepstakes

S’mores fanatics can showcase their love for the fire-side treat on Instagram and Twitter for a chance to win Pepsi’s limited edition S’mores drink collection.

The sweepstakes begins on Sept. 22 and ends on Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m. E.T. Applicants must follow Pepsi on social media to be considered.

Those interested can share an image and description of how they make their s’mores on Instagram and Twitter with the hashtags #PepsiSmores and #Sweepstakes to be entered into the random drawing, according to a news release.

Any content included within the entries will not be judged or used to determine a potential winner.

The Pepsi S’mores Collection is only available through the sweepstakes competition and is not sold in stores.

Pepsi’s mini-can beverage trio integrates all the elements of the classic treat, making it simple for S’more’s lovers to make the dessert anytime.

.Pepsi S'more Collection Recipes (PEPSI)

The collection includes three flavors, each packed into Pepsi mini cans. Winners can mix and match each flavor to create different combinations.

The sweepstakes has a limit of one entry per Instagram account and a limit of one entry per Twitter account.

Read Also: