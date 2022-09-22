97º

Pepsi to give away 2,000 limited-edition S’mores Collection packs in social media sweepstakes

Pepsi S’mores Collection is only available in the sweepstakes competition and is not sold in stores.

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Pepsi
Pepsi Releases Latest Limited-Edition Flavor – The Pepsi S’mores Collection. (PEPSI)

S’mores fanatics can showcase their love for the fire-side treat on Instagram and Twitter for a chance to win Pepsi’s limited edition S’mores drink collection.

The sweepstakes begins on Sept. 22 and ends on Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m. E.T. Applicants must follow Pepsi on social media to be considered.

Those interested can share an image and description of how they make their s’mores on Instagram and Twitter with the hashtags #PepsiSmores and #Sweepstakes to be entered into the random drawing, according to a news release.

Any content included within the entries will not be judged or used to determine a potential winner.

The Pepsi S’mores Collection is only available through the sweepstakes competition and is not sold in stores.

Pepsi’s mini-can beverage trio integrates all the elements of the classic treat, making it simple for S’more’s lovers to make the dessert anytime.

.Pepsi S'more Collection Recipes (PEPSI)

The collection includes three flavors, each packed into Pepsi mini cans. Winners can mix and match each flavor to create different combinations.

The sweepstakes has a limit of one entry per Instagram account and a limit of one entry per Twitter account.

About the Author:

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

