Man causes rollover after intentionally crashing into vehicle carrying girlfriend on I-35, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is accused of intentionally crashing his truck into another vehicle carrying his girlfriend on IH-35 after finding out the driver was her ex-boyfriend, according to San Antonio police.

Jeffry Vanmatter, 39, was arrested Wednesday and charged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Bexar County court records show.

The charge stems from the crash on Oct. 16 in the 15800 block of IH-35 South.

Police said Vanmatter found out his girlfriend had been picked up by her ex-boyfriend at a gas station. He then became upset and chased them in their vehicle with a truck pulling a trailer, an affidavit states.

After a short chase, Vanmatter “intentionally” used his truck to push the other vehicle with his girlfriend and four other people off of the roadway, according to SAPD.

The other vehicle rolled multiple times before coming to a stop on the shoulder of the road. It’s unknown if any of the passengers had injuries.

Vanmatter’s girlfriend told police they had been dating for six months before the crash.

His bond is set at $50,000, according to court records.

