‘We are seeing improvement’: Family of teen shot by former SAPD officer shares update on recovery

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Erik Cantu's family lawyer shares update on teen’s condition in hospital. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The family of a San Antonio teenager who was shot by a San Antonio police officer released a statement Saturday regarding his condition.

Erik Cantu, 17, remains on life support after he was shot by then-Officer James Brennand in a McDonald’s parking lot on Oct. 2.

Brennand shot Cantu while the teen ate inside his car with a passenger.

Cantu’s parents released a statement through their attorney Ben Crump that said, “Erik still remains on life support for his lungs, but we are seeing improvement. Any small progress seems so big to us. Erik is quite the miracle.”

The latest update comes a week after the family shared a heavy-hearted update, stating Cantu’s recovery “has been a roller coaster of extreme ups and downs.”

Brennand was fired from the police force and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant, a first-degree felony. He is out on a $200,000 bond while authorities finalize the investigation.

His next hearing date is set for Nov. 23.

