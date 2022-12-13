Deadly early-morning crash on West Side highway leaves police with questions

SAN ANTONIO – A deadly crash on a West Side highway early Tuesday morning has left San Antonio police with a lot of questions.

Officers answered the call about the crash shortly before 6 a.m. and found a pedestrian dead on the main lanes of eastbound Highway 90, just east of Loop 410.

At the scene, police said because of the extensive injuries suffered, they were not able to determine right away whether that person was male or female.

They also were at a loss to explain how the person came to be on the busy roadway or exactly how the crash happened.

Investigators found evidence scattered across a wide area of the highway’s main lanes.

They also spoke with the drivers of a pickup and compact car that were stopped nearby. Both vehicles had visible damage, and the car was facing the wrong way on the highway.

Police said early on that they were not sure if one or both of the vehicles had hit the pedestrian.

They said one driver told them he lost control of his car after he swerved to avoid a discarded kitchen sink on the road.

The main lanes of eastbound Highway 90 in that area remained closed throughout most of the morning as police investigated the crash.

This caused a big traffic backup for drivers that stretched on for miles.

Shortly before 9 a.m., both vehicles were loaded onto tow trucks as police prepared to reopen the highway.