SAN ANTONIO – Officers responding to a fight discovered a blood trail that led to a man who was stabbed inside an East Side apartment, according to San Antonio police.

The stabbing happened at 4:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of East Commerce Street.

SAPD officers responded to the location for a fight when they found a blood trail to an apartment.

The victim told officers he had gotten into a fight outside that led to him getting stabbed.

Police said no suspect information was given.