VIDEO: Tesla plunges off cliff in California, 4 passengers rescued

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Cali. – Two adults and two minors were injured in a car accident Monday after a Tesla they were traveling in plunged 250 feet over a cliff on an infamous stretch of highway in California known as the Devil’s Slide.

The accident occurred on Highway 1, also known as the Pacific Coast Highway.

Firefighters responding to the scene were able to rappel down the cliff and rescue the children while California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division Air Operations hoisted both adults from the water’s edge before transferring them to a life-flight helicopter.

Two videos of the rescue can be seen in the media players at the top and bottom of this article.

“We were actually very shocked when we found survivable victims in the vehicle,” Battalion Chief Brain Pottenger said.

San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office officials said the adults suffered non-life-threatening injuries and that the children were unharmed.

Cal Fire San Mateo - Santa Cruz officials said witnesses saw the accident and called 911.

“The damage to the vehicle would indicate that it hit and then flipped several times,” said Pottenger.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Do you have any newsworthy photos or videos to share? Upload them to KSAT Connect online or through the KSAT Weather App.

More trending headlines: