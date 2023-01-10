Woman charged with DWI after she crashes car into home on NE Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Melissa Cruz said she is thankful she and her family are alive and well after a car barreled into her home on the city’s Northeast Side early Tuesday morning.

Police said a woman drove a car through a wooden fence and crashed into Cruz’s home just before 1 a.m. in the 14000 block of Greenjay Drive, not far from Higgins Road and Uhr Lane.

“You know, we were kind of washing up, getting ready for bed, and then we just saw, like, a crash. And then a few seconds later, we just hear a loud boom,” Cruz said.

The car ended up in the children’s playroom, where Cruz said she and her boyfriend were in just moments before the crash.

“I was in shock,” Cruz said.

Cruz said her family had just moved into the home a month ago. Their home was left in shambles but they were expecting furniture to be delivered later Tuesday afternoon.

Cruz said as she was on the phone with 911 while the driver of the car, identified as 31-year-old Sequestiny Shay O’Neal, was trying to move her vehicle.

O’Neal was arrested and charged with DWI.

Cruz said she’s not mad at O’Neal but wishes she would have made a better decision.

“I’m against drunk driving. I don’t understand why people still do it. It not only harms them, but it also harms other people,” Cruz said.

Neighbors said this isn’t the first time a car has ended up inside someone’s home in this neighborhood.

“I’ve seen two cars come through this back fence with intoxicated drivers and hit this house,” said Tom Caddell, a resident.

