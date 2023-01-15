SAPD issues endangered child alert for missing 8-year-old boy

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for an 8-year-old boy who was last seen on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police.

Ryan Jesse Cole was last seen Saturday in the 2300 block of NW Military Hwy.

He is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Ryan is right-handed and has straight-ear top-length hair, said SAPD.

He also has a mole on his left side, near his ear.

Police say the missing endangered child has a diagnosed medical condition.

If you have information about his whereabouts, contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660.