Boerne police urges drivers to stay off icy roads after officer injured in crash

SAN ANTONIO – The Boerne Police Department is urging drivers to use caution on icy roads after one of their officers was injured in an accident on Tuesday morning.

Details about the incident are unknown at this time, but police officers said the officer was taken to the Boerne ER and was in stable condition.

“The roads are getting worse,” police said in a Facebook post. “We are cautioning drivers to stay away from major roadways.”

As of Tuesday morning, icing has begun on elevated surfaces, according to KSAT meteorologist Sarah Spivey. Most streets are drivable, but conditions are expected to worsen Tuesday night and especially Wednesday.

Significant icing is possible around Boerne, leading to hazardous travel with power outages possible.

Wrecks are being reported across South Central Texas as temperatures drop below or near freezing. Freezing rain and ice accumulation are possible in the Hill Country.

To see a list of road closures in Bexar County and the Hill Country, click here.

