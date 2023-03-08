Ring in spring with free ice cream cone at Dairy Queen this month

One of the best days of the year is almost here — we can almost taste it! Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen is officially set to kick off the first day of spring!

On March 20, participating DQ restaurants will give one free small vanilla soft-serve cone to each customer, the company recently announced in a news release.

Each customer is limited to one free cone while supplies last.

“We like to think of Free Cone Day as the beginning of our favorite season – treat season! As we welcome the first day of spring, we invite all fans to stop by a DQ restaurant, get their free cone and make great memories with friends and family,” said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president of marketing at ADQ, in a statement.

The free sweet treat will be available at most DQ locations, except for the restaurants located inside malls, the company said.

Customers cannot get a free cone on delivery or mobile orders.

