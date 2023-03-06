Pearl adds pasta, barbecue restaurants at food hall

Three Six General is open at the Pearl food hall.

SAN ANTONIO – The food hall at the Pearl is home to two new restaurant pop-ups, and there are some familiar names behind them.

Potluck Hospitality on Monday announced that Pasta Factory from the team behind Chilaquil, and Three Six General from the Farmers Market are now open at the Food Hall at Bottling Department.

Pasta Factory, from Orlando and Susana Aguirre, sells “fresh takes” on pasta classics like fettuccine alfredo, spaghetti and lasagna. The Aguirres also operate Chilaquil, which started as a food truck and moved into the food hall in 2020.

“Following our growth from Chilaquil, we’re excited to expand our offerings and share the food that connects our community,” Orlando Aguirre said in a news release.

Pasta Factory is open at the Pearl food hall. (Courtesy)

Next door to Pasta Factory is Three Six General, a “favorite” at the Pearl Farmers Market.

Three Six General’s new location will be its first brick-and-mortar concept. The eatery was founded in 2019 in San Marcos by Mattison Bills and sells fried chicken sandwiches, hot pastrami sandwiches, wings and mac and cheese.

Three Six General is open at the Pearl food hall. (Courtesy)

The menu will expand in the coming weeks to include smoked meats.

“I love San Antonio and am incredibly thankful to have the opportunity to be a part of this community,” Bills said.

The Food Hall at Bottling Department is open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday through Saturday.

