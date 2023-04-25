Fallen candle likely cause of fire at Northeast Side home; family bulldog killed, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A family of four escaped serious injury, but their dog died as a result of a house fire on the city’s Northeast Side early Tuesday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in just before 7:30 a.m. at a home in the 13400 block of Bret Harte Street, not far from Nacogdoches and Higgins Roads.

An SAPD officer said police were first on the scene and made sure the family made it out safely. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the garage and one side of the single-family home.

Firefighters said the homeowner’s grandson, who stays in the garage, likely lit a candle and it tipped over. Firefighters have been seen working in the garage.

Fire officials say the family’s bulldog was later found dead after being reported missing. A police officer said their pet bird also was inside the room where the fire was, but it was rescued.

No other homes in the area were damaged by the early-morning fire.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 15 units answered the call.

A damage estimate to the house was not given.