71º

Local News

Train crashes into 18-wheeler along FM 78 in Cibolo

Big rig was stuck on the tracks

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: Cibolo, Train Crash, Guadalupe County, Union Pacific, Train, Traffic
Authorities are on the scene of a train crash in Cibolo on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (ksat)

CIBOLO – An 18-wheeler was hit by a train on Wednesday morning in Cibolo after it became stuck on the tracks.

The crash happened near FM 78 and Haeckerville Road. A woman driving the big rig told KSAT that she was with her husband when their low trailer got hung up on the tracks.

When she saw the train coming, she woke up her husband and they were able to escape before the train struck the 18-wheeler and pushed it about 100 yards down the tracks.

They were not injured.

The couple said they are from Oklahoma and were in town to deliver a truck. They were pulling a flatbed trailer that had the truck on it.

The woman said that as she was attempting to turn onto Haeckerville Road, the low trailer became stuck on the railroad tracks due to the incline.

She said she couldn’t see the incline because it was dark.

The intersection is closed due to the stopped train, which was also damaged.

Authorities are on the scene of a train crash in Cibolo on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (KSAT)

Read also:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter