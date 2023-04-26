Train crashes into 18-wheeler along FM 78 in Cibolo

Authorities are on the scene of a train crash in Cibolo on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

CIBOLO – An 18-wheeler was hit by a train on Wednesday morning in Cibolo after it became stuck on the tracks.

The crash happened near FM 78 and Haeckerville Road. A woman driving the big rig told KSAT that she was with her husband when their low trailer got hung up on the tracks.

When she saw the train coming, she woke up her husband and they were able to escape before the train struck the 18-wheeler and pushed it about 100 yards down the tracks.

They were not injured.

The couple said they are from Oklahoma and were in town to deliver a truck. They were pulling a flatbed trailer that had the truck on it.

The woman said that as she was attempting to turn onto Haeckerville Road, the low trailer became stuck on the railroad tracks due to the incline.

She said she couldn’t see the incline because it was dark.

The intersection is closed due to the stopped train, which was also damaged.

