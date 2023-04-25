77º

Teen arrested for fatally shooting man in Southeast Side Walmart parking lot in February, SAPD says

Roy Anthony Flores Jr., 18, was arrested on a murder warrant

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Roy Anthony Flores Jr, 18 (SAPD)

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old man was arrested for fatally shooting a man in a Walmart parking lot in February, according to San Antonio police.

Roy Anthony Flores Jr. was arrested on a murder charge Tuesday afternoon.

Flores is accused of shooting Joe Bonilla around 11 p.m. on Feb. 21 in the 3300 block of SE Military Drive, not far from Interstate 37, San Antonio police said.

SAPD investigators at the time said they would review surveillance cameras to get a better idea of how the shooting happened.

The motive for the shooting is still unclear.

KSAT will update you with new information on this case as it becomes available.

