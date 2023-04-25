Teen arrested for fatally shooting man in Southeast Side Walmart parking lot in February, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old man was arrested for fatally shooting a man in a Walmart parking lot in February, according to San Antonio police.

Roy Anthony Flores Jr. was arrested on a murder charge Tuesday afternoon.

Flores is accused of shooting Joe Bonilla around 11 p.m. on Feb. 21 in the 3300 block of SE Military Drive, not far from Interstate 37, San Antonio police said.

SAPD investigators at the time said they would review surveillance cameras to get a better idea of how the shooting happened.

The motive for the shooting is still unclear.

