Bexar County, San Antonio emergency crews begin to gear up for major weather event ahead

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County and San Antonio crews are placing barricades in flood-prone areas to prepare for upcoming heavy weather.

Residents in these neighborhoods are encouraged to take measures to prepare for the possibility of flooding.

The swift-moving water during the late night hours of Friday into Saturday can create dangerous roadway conditions, making it crucial to take precautions.

Razi Hosseini, director of Public Works and city engineer, said emergency crews are also clearing debris to prevent further hazards.

“We have 144 low water crossings, 111 with flashing lights. When water goes over the roadways, we end up closing the roadways,” Hosseini said.

To ensure the safety of residents, crews will be available 24/7 starting Thursday night.

Hosseini urges residents to pay attention to the flashing lights and barricades for their safety.

