Misuse of official email cited in 25-day suspension of SAPD sergeant, records show

SAN ANTONIO – An SAPD sergeant is serving a 25-day suspension for lack of “good moral character” in email communications using his SAPD address.

SAPD officials released the records last Thursday, months after many of the suspensions were handed down. Officials have not provided a reason for the lengthy delay in releasing the paperwork publicly.

Seferino Alvarado Jr. sent emails to staff members from Pre-K 4 SA, which led them to believe that Alvarado was “threatening to sabotage their efforts,” police records show.

In the excerpts, Alvarado notes a violation of Texas state statute “in reference to a non-license entity hiring off-duty peace officers without mandatory certifications and/or licenses.”

Alvarado also stated that he entered a complaint with The Texas Department of Public Safety-Regulatory Services Division for the violation.

In another response, Alvarado cites speaking with Park Police and SAPD’s off-duty personnel about the officers working and “requesting the work permits to be revoked or suspended until a resolution can be agreed upon.”

Before and after this exchange, Alvarado used his city email to conduct business for his off-duty employment between September 2022 and January 2023.

In 2014, Alvarado received a nine-day suspension for several violations, one of which included working an off-duty shift without the required SAPD employment permit.

SAPD hired Alvarado in July 1998.

