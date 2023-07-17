Former gang member testifies in sentencing hearing for man accused in deadly drive-by shooting

A man charged in the murder of a 4-year-old boy is in court awaiting sentencing on a different charge.

Terrell Chase was one of several men allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting that killed De’Earlvion Whitley in July 2017.

When Chase was arrested, he was not only charged with murder but also felon in possession and deadly conduct.

In May, Chase was found guilty by a jury for the felon in possession charge, and his sentencing hearing began Monday in the 437th District Court with presiding Judge Joel Perez.

During the hearing, a former gang associate of Chase, Charles Bethany, took the stand.

Bethany told the court he and Chase were part of the East Terrace Gangster, and in 2017, they were having problems with the Skinny Bloc gang.

On July 19, 2017, Bethany said early in the day, a Culebra Meat Market where some members of the East Terrace Gang were was the target of a drive-by shooting.

Bethany said Chase and others in the gang blamed Skinny Bloc and the Whitley Family, and there would be retaliation.

That retaliation came later that day as a home in the 200 block of Hub Avenue was shot at, with De’Earlvion, his brother and his mother inside.

De’Earlvion died from his wounds. His mother survived her injuries, and his brother was uninjured.

Bethany said Chase, Quentin Phillips, and John Chatmon were involved.

Chase is facing a maximum of 10 years for the felon in possession charge. The hearing is expected to wrap up on Tuesday.

As for the murder charge, Chase and the other codefendants still have to stand trial.

