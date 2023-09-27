Deadline extended for business owners to apply for grants up to $50,000 for façade improvements

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio has extended the deadline for small business owners to apply for grants up to $50,000.

The deadline to apply for the Façade Improvement Grant Program is now Oct. 31.

According to a news release, qualifying businesses can receive grants from $5,000 to $50,000 to make exterior upgrades that are visible from the public right-of-way, including work associated with façades, landscaping and signage.

Applications for the program first opened in July, and businesses had to be in certain project areas to qualify.

On Wednesday, city officials said new eligibility areas were added to the program. Applicants must meet the full list of eligibility criteria, including the geographic requirements listed here.

“We are pleased to support small business owners with opportunities that can help enhance and even expand their businesses,” Brenda Hicks-Sorensen, director of the City of San Antonio Economic Development Department, said in the news release. “In addition to supporting small businesses, such investments spur economic growth in the surrounding area.”

Information sessions will be held on the following days:

Wednesday, Oct. 4, 10:30-11:30 a.m.: Central Library Auditorium, 600 Soledad St.

Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2:30-3:30 p.m.: Forest Hills Library, 5245 Ingram Road.

Business owners can apply online by clicking here. Application sessions will also be held on the following days:

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 1-4 p.m.: Southside First, 2130 SW Military Dr. Suite 202.

Tuesday, Oct. 17, 1-4 p.m.: Forest Hills Library, 5245 Ingram Road.

Monday, Oct. 23, 1-4 p.m.: Westside Education and Training Center (WETC) Library, 610 SW 41st St.

